Big offensive day propels No. 7 Oregon over Colorado, 52-29

EUGENE, Ore. — Anthony Brown Jr. threw for 307 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 7 Oregon amassed a season-high 568 total yards in a 52-29 victory over Colorado on Saturday afternoon at home.

Travis Dye ran for two touchdowns and caught another for the Ducks, who extended their winning streak at Autzen Stadium to 17 games.

Brendon Lewis threw for 224 yards and three TDs for the Buffaloes to get the offense going, but CU still fell to 2-6 on the 2021 season.

