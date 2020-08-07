CU football's La'Vontae Shenault arrested on DUI charge

The younger brother of former Buffaloes star Laviska Shenault Jr. was arrested early Sunday in Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — University of Colorado football player La’Vontae Shenault, the younger brother of former Buffaloes star Laviska Shenault Jr., was arrested early Sunday in Fort Collins on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

La’Vonte Shenault, 19, was arrested by Fort Collins police during a traffic stop at 12:41 a.m. in the Campus West neighborhood, just west of Colorado State University. He was booked into the Larimer County Jail and released later Sunday on a personal recognizance bond after posting $1,250, according to jail and court records.

Fort Collins police initiated the traffic stop after observing a vehicle driving without headlights on, spokeswoman Kate Kimble said Tuesday. Upon contact with the driver, the officer observed signs of impairment and ultimately arrested the driver, La'Vontae Shenault.

He was booked on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving without headlamps at night and a drivers license violation, Kimble said. the DUI charge is a misdemeanor offense, while the other two charges are traffic offenses. A detailed report on the traffic stop and arrest were not yet available, according to a clerk in the Fort Collins Police Services records department.

