CU sells out football season tickets for first time in 27 years

CU also sold out its spring game where Deion Sanders will make his Folsom Field debut.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Coach Prime era in Boulder will take place before a full house at Folsom Field.

The University of Colorado (CU) announced it has sold out of season tickets for the 2023 football season.

CU said it's the only the ninth time in school history that has happened, and the first time before August of the upcoming football season.

The last time CU sold out of football season tickets was in 1996. The first time CU sold out of season tickets was in 1972 and then the Buffs had a seven-year run from 1990-96 selling out, according to the CU ticket office.

Single game tickets will be available for purchase in May.

Colorado fans wanting to express interest in season tickets for the 2024 football season can sign up on a wait list.

The 2023 season will be the 100th at CU's Folsom Field and the first for new head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders.

CU opens at home against Nebraska on Sept. 9. Other home games include Colorado State, USC, Stanford, Oregon State, and Arizona.

This is the first time in 18 years that Nebraska and Colorado State will both play at Folsom Field in the same season, as well as the last time the Buffs will play USC before the Trojans leave the Pac-12 for the SEC.

The CU football program will hold its Black and Gold Day with spring football game Saturday, April 22.

Black & Gold Day includes an intrasquad football game at Folsom Field at 1 p.m. There will also be other family activities, games for kids, inflatables, and autograph sessions with current and former players.

The game is sold out, but it will air on ESPN at 1 p.m. Saturday. Colorado's will be the only spring game that will air on the main ESPN network.

