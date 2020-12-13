CU football will play Oregon Saturday

The Buffs and Ducks will play at the LA Coliseum on Saturday night.

BOULDER, Colo. — The CU football team will continue its 2020 fall season with a game against Oregon.

The Buffs and Ducks will play in Los Angeles at Memorial Coliseum (home field of USC) on Saturday night at 7 p.m. MT. The game is scheduled to be broadcast on FS1.

No. 21 Colorado had its Week 3 game against Arizona State canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The same happened the following week for its game vs. USC before shifting gears and scheduling San Diego State.

The Buffs are considered the "backup" team for the Pac-12 title game if USC is unable play. CU is coming off its first loss of the season, a 38-21 defeat to Utah at Folsom Field on Saturday.

In a news release sent Sunday, CU stated: "As was announced late Saturday night on the Pac-12 Network, if COVID-issues arise with either team playing in the championship, Colorado would replace USC and Oregon would replace Washington. Should both USC and Washington have issues, the championship game then would default to CU versus Oregon. The conference is placing all four teams at the same site for this reason.

Other match-ups on Saturday are Washington State at Utah, Stanford at UCLA and Arizona State at Oregon State. The two remaining teams, Arizona and California, has its match-up pending a date, start time and TV selection."

