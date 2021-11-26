CU football ends season with loss at No. 16 Utah, 28-13

Colorado QB Brendon Lewis was harassed all game and finished with 84 yards passing, going 9-for-23, with four sacks. The Buffs finished the 2021 season at 4-8.

SALT LAKE CITY — Cameron Rising threw for three touchdowns and Tavion Thomas ran for 142 yards and another score to lift No. 16 Utah to a 28-13 win over Colorado on Friday afternoon.

The Utes (9-3, 8-1 Pac-12), who won their fifth straight game, rushed for 265 yards and held Colorado (4-8, 3-6 Pac-12) to 148 yards of total offense with the Pac-12 Championship game looming.

Rising was 14-of-23 for 179 yards passing. T.J. Pledger added 103 yards on the ground.

Colorado QB Brendon Lewis was harassed all game and finished with 84 yards passing, going 9-for-23, with four sacks. The Buffs finished the 2021 season at 4-8.

