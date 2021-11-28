Buffaloes offensive coordinator Darrin Chiaverini fired

CU struggled to score points in 2021, averaging just 18.8 per game.

BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Karl Dorrell announced Sunday that he has fired offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini.

The 44-year-old spent six seasons on the Buffaloes' coaching staff under three different head coaches. He had one year remaining on his contract, which the university will honor, according to a release on CU's website.

The CU graduate and former Buffs wide receiver served as assistant head coach under former head coach Mel Tucker in 2019 and was named interim head coach when Tucker left for Michigan State in 2020.

"This was a very tough decision, especially with Darrin being a former player and knowing how much he truly cares about the program," Dorrell said in a statement. "I do appreciate all the time and investment he put in being in the positions he's been in over the last six years.





"I believe it's just time to go in a different direction," he added. "We need a new perspective, which can bring new life and a different energy along with it. In the end, we need to do what's best for the program, and at the same time, certainly wish Darrin the best in his future endeavors."

Colorado finished with a 4-8 overall record and 3-6 in the Pac-12.

The Buffs scored a total of 225 points over the 2021 season, averaging just 18.8 points per game. That includes 28 points scored by the defense and special teams. CU averaged 257.4 yards per game on offense and was held under 200 yards four times.