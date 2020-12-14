Saturday's CU-Oregon game canceled

BOULDER, Colo. — The Pac-12 Conference has canceled the football game between the University of Colorado (CU) and the University of Oregon scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19.
The conference announced Monday that the Oregon Ducks were elevated into the Pac-12 Championship Game Friday night against USC. COVID-19 issues with the Washington Huskies, the Pac 12's North Division champion, will prevent the Huskies from representing the division in the game.
CU's athletic department said Monday it is now in "wait-and-see mode" if there is another cancellation within the league involving an opponent it hasn’t yet played for a replacement game this weekend.
The Buffaloes (4-1) were scheduled to play Oregon in Los Angeles on Saturday, as the division runner-ups were going to be in the city in case late COVID issues arose with either division champion and a late replacement could have occurred.
