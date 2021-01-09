CU embracing QB Brendon Lewis ahead of first career start

Lewis and the Buffs open the season on Friday night at Folsom Field against Northern Colorado.

BOULDER, Colo. — Friday night will be the first start for CU quarterback Brendon Lewis, but it won't be his first time under the bright lights.

"He really relishes playing. He really relishes in the moment," CU head coach Karl Dorrell said.

Lewis' teammates agree with their coaches assessment

"Brendon's a gamer and you could tell that last year when he came in against Texas. He came in and showed flashes of stuff we've never seen because once he's in the game, he's locked in," said CU tight end and Fossil Ridge graduate Brady Russell. "He's looked great all camp, he's looked incredible. I'm really excited to have him throwing the ball and running routes for him and finding windows and doing things for him."

Lewis was named the starting QB after transfer J.T. Shrout suffered a knee injury during a scrimmage and was ruled out for the season. The two had been competing for the spot.

Regardless, Dorrell has plenty of faith in his freshman signal caller, in part because Lewis oozes confidence.

"He's one of those guys that feels very confident that if a play is a bad play, he has the ability to make it a good play. I know that is one of those intangibles that most people don't have, but he's able to do it, and I think that he knows that it's kind of his ace in his pocket," Dorrell said. "As for me, I know he's going to try to play hard and he's going to try to make great decisions, engineer our offense, and manage it, and I'm really excited to watch him play."

