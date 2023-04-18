Black & Gold Day: What to know for CU's spring game

CU sold out its spring game where Deion Sanders will make his Folsom Field debut.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Coach Prime era officially kicks off Saturday in Boulder at the University of Colorado (CU).

The CU football program will hold its Black and Gold Day with the annual spring football game on Saturday.

Black and Gold Day includes an intrasquad football game at Folsom Field at 1 p.m. There will also be other family activities, games for kids, inflatables, autograph sessions with current and former players, a CU volleyball game, and CU soccer game.

Here's what to know for Black and Gold Day as the Buffaloes prepare to play for the first time under their new head coach.

Game day timeline

Field day 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Saturday — Franklin Field

Buffs Legends autograph session 11 a.m.–noon Saturday — Franklin Field

CU volleyball, soccer games 11 a.m. Saturday — Kittredge Field/CU Events Center

Football game 1–3 p.m. Saturday — Folsom Field



Weather

The Front Range will wake up Saturday to some slushy snow. It will stay chilly and unsettled with lingering morning flurries on game day.

Clouds stick around most of the day on Saturday, with the potential for a flurry or two during the afternoon. Temperatures will be below average with highs only in the low 40s in Boulder.

Related Articles Winter weather returns to Denver area Friday after nearly snowless April

Tickets

Tickets to the spring game are sold out.

Attendance for the game will be just over 45,000. It will be the largest spring game attendance in CU history by far, with the previous record set in 2008 when 17,800 Colorado Buffs fans turned out.

Saturday's attendance will be greater than the last nine spring games combined.

Television

The spring game will be televised by ESPN, Saturday at 1 p.m., with CU alum Chris Fowler, Robert Griffin III and Quint Kessenich in the broadcast booth.

It's the only spring game that will air on ESPN and it's one of only two spring games, the other being the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs on ESPN2, that will not be streamed or on a conference network.

Parking

Parking lots open for the spring football game parking four hours prior to kickoff at 9 a.m.

CU Parking Services said pre-sold parking permits are sold out, and space is not guaranteed in any specific lot with a pre-purchased permit.

There will be limited parking on Main Campus available with text-to-pay after you park and additional parking available on East Campus. Parking on East Campus, off Colorado Avenue and Discovery Drive, is $10 text-to-pay after you park. All payments must be made by credit card.

A free shuttle to and from Folsom Field begins three hours prior to kickoff and runs for one hour after the game ends.

Buff Bus transportation

CU's Buff Buses will be running on game day:

Three patron shuttles will run 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Route W: Williams Village will have two buses in service on Saturday, one running 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and the other running 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Route S: Stampede and Route M: Marine Street Express will not be running.

CU has announced it has sold out of season tickets for the 2023 football season.

CU said it's only the ninth time in school history that has happened, and the first time before August of the upcoming football season.

The last time CU sold out of football season tickets was in 1996. The first time CU sold out of season tickets was in 1972 and then the Buffs had a seven-year run from 1990-96 selling out, according to the CU ticket office.

Single-game tickets will be available for purchase in May.

Colorado fans wanting to express interest in season tickets for the 2024 football season can sign up on a wait list.

The 2023 season will be the 100th at CU's Folsom Field and the first for new head coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders.

CU opens at home against Nebraska on Sept. 9. Other home games include Colorado State, USC, Stanford, Oregon State, and Arizona.

This is the first time in 18 years that Nebraska and Colorado State will both play at Folsom Field in the same season, as well as the last time the Buffs will play USC before the Trojans leave the Pac-12 for the Big Ten.

