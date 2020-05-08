CU superfan, one of two famous twins, dies at 95

Betty Hoover and her twin sister Peggy Coppom have been season ticket holders for the Buffs since 1958.

BOULDER, Colo. — If you've ever been to a University of Colorado athletic event, you've likely seen twin sisters and superfans Betty Hoover and Peggy Coppom.

Unfortunately, on Wednesday afternoon it was announced Betty has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 95-years-old.

“It is a sad day for Buff Nation with the passing of Betty Hoover, one of our beloved twins. Betty and Peggy Coppom have been attending CU Athletics contests for over 70 years and have been season ticket holders since 1958. While we have many great fans, none have been more visible and loved than Betty and Peggy. If you know CU Athletics you know Betty and Peggy," Colorado AD Rick George said in a statement.

"Our hearts go out to Peggy and Betty's extended family today. Betty is a great Buff and she will be missed.”

News of Betty's passing spread on social media in a hurry, showing just how beloved she was by the CU community. Several people involved in athletics in Boulder, past and present, sent their condolences.

Going to miss seeing Betty!! She was CU through and through and loved seeing her and Peggy at Colorado events!! Prayers to her sister Peggy!! 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ausz9Aa02B — Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) August 5, 2020

💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔💔 wow... 2 of the most loving & supporting people i’ve ever met... man this one hurts 😔 rest in my peace 🙏🏾 https://t.co/7qmbcIAyBt pic.twitter.com/jhS4TXSWYU — McKinley Wright IV (@kin_wright25) August 5, 2020

Rest In Peace, Betty.



A true Colorado Buffaloes fan. Thank you for all the support you have given our student-athletes throughout the years. pic.twitter.com/hwYxti9Q0X — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) August 5, 2020

My heart is broken hearing of the passing of iconic Buff fan Betty Hoover. With the rest of Buff Nation I send my condolences and prayers to her sister, Peggy Coppom & family! 🙏❤️ @CUBuffsFootball @cubuffs ⁦@CUBuffsMBB⁩ ⁦@CUBuffsWBB⁩ #Lovethetwins pic.twitter.com/9YSHWFwbq7 — Mark Johnson (@MJBuffsVoice) August 5, 2020

Sad news. Great people! They always win or lose had hugs to hand out after games! Helped make playing in Coors special. R.I.P. Betty. https://t.co/DBB9MBrzaq — Josh Scott (@J40Scott) August 5, 2020

Betty and Peggy's family moved to Boulder in 1940 and the two attended Boulder High School, graduating in 1943. They remained loyal to the Panthers over the years but were known for their visibility at Buffs games, particularly football and basketball.

As of this post, no announcement on a service for Betty had been made.