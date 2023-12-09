After taking Nebraska personally, Colorado is looking at Rocky Mountain Showdown with business-like attitude

The newest Buffaloes are still trying to learn about the rivalries at Colorado, including the Rocky Mountain Showdown with Colorado State University.

BOULDER, Colo. — The most talked about team in the nation is about to make its third-straight appearance on national television.

After two-straight weeks on Fox's Big Noon Kickoff, the No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes will appear on both Big Noon Kickoff and ESPN's College GameDay shows Saturday morning live from Boulder, before kicking off at 8pm on ESPN.

"It's a blessing," graduate student wide receiver Xavier Weaver said. "It's a blessing in disguise. I've been training and practicing for moments like these pretty much my whole life, and now that we're on the stage that we want to be on, it's starting to come to light."

Yet, Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders doesn't have time to soak in the limelight.

"Santa don't have time. He gotta deliver the gifts. He ain't got time to enjoy his cookies, that's all he gets," he said. "I ain't got time for that."

Just days ago, Folsom was flooded with fans filling the field after an emotional 36-14 win over rival Nebraska. Now, it's all business heading into the Rocky Mountain Showdown against in-state rival Colorado State.

"We want to exceed expectations," Coach Prime said. "If the expectation is to win, we may understand that, let's exceed that. Whatever it is, let's exceed that, individually and combined as a team. We're winning but we're not playing our best football."

Weaver isn't overlooking a winless CSU program.

"You can't take no teams for granted. Every game, we're going to have a big target on our back no matter who we play," he said. "It could be Alabama, we gotta come out strong, or whoever ya'll want to see, but we gotta come out strong regardless because it's everybody's Super Bowl when they play CU, they want to get this dub because they know the stage that they going to be on as well."

While the Buffs have done plenty to prepare each week for their opponents, they've done very little to research the rivalry at hands with the Rams.

"I just know that this is an in-state rivalry and they just the next opponent and like I said, we gotta go out there and play and dominate," Weaver said.