CU-USC football game canceled, Buffs will play SDSU

The Buffs will instead host the Aztecs at Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday.

BOULDER, Colo. — No. 19 Southern California's scheduled home game against Colorado has been canceled, with the Buffaloes moving quickly to set up a replacement game against San Diego State in Boulder on Saturday.

San Diego State will now travel to Boulder to play the Buffaloes in a 3:00 p.m. kickoff at Folsom Field; the game will be televised by the Pac-12 Network.

In a news release, CU athletic director Rick George said: "It is unfortunate that our game at Southern California had to be canceled, but as we all continue to maintain, the most important concern we all have is the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff."

"After the Pac-12 CEO’s created some requirements for possible non-conference opponents to fill any vacancies created by cancellations, we moved earlier this week to find a possible opponent to replace the Trojans. When San Diego State’s game at Fresno State was canceled for similar reasons, I spoke with John and we put an agreement in place if USC could not play.”

The Pac-12 said USC didn't have the minimum number of scholarship players available at a specific position group as a result of a number of positive COVID-19 cases and resulting isolation of additional players under contact tracing protocols.

USC and UCLA are the only teams in the Pac-12 South that played all of their first three games. Oregon and Oregon State also haven’t missed a game in the Pac-12 North.

