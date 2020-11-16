CU's Noyer, Landman named Pac-12 Players of the Week

Buffaloes QB Sam Noyer and LB Nate Landman swept the weekly conference honors.

BOULDER, Colo. — The 2020 CU Buffs continue to turn heads.

Two players from the University of Colorado were named Pac-12 football Players of the Week on Monday afternoon. Quarterback Sam Noyer was named the Conference's Offensive Player of the week, while linebacker Nate Landman was given the Defensive Player of the Week.

It is the eighth time in school history that CU has received both the offensive and defensive honors in the same week.

The Buffs improved to 2-0 over the weekend following a 35-32 road win at Stanford.

Noyer completed 15-of-24 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing eight times for 36 yards and another two scores; his passer rating for the game was 170.9. Landman recorded 17 tackles (14 solo) to lead the Buffs on defense.

Colorado's upcoming game against Arizona State has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and will not be rescheduled.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.