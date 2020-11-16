x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Ncaaf

CU's Noyer, Landman named Pac-12 Players of the Week

Buffaloes QB Sam Noyer and LB Nate Landman swept the weekly conference honors.
Credit: AP

BOULDER, Colo. — The 2020 CU Buffs continue to turn heads.

Two players from the University of Colorado were named Pac-12 football Players of the Week on Monday afternoon. Quarterback Sam Noyer was named the Conference's Offensive Player of the week, while linebacker Nate Landman was given the Defensive Player of the Week.

It is the eighth time in school history that CU has received both the offensive and defensive honors in the same week.

The Buffs improved to 2-0 over the weekend following a 35-32 road win at Stanford. 

Noyer completed 15-of-24 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns, in addition to rushing eight times for 36 yards and another two scores; his passer rating for the game was 170.9. Landman recorded 17 tackles (14 solo) to lead the Buffs on defense.

Colorado's upcoming game against Arizona State has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns and will not be rescheduled.

Credit: AP
Colorado quarterback Sam Noyer, right, runs toward the end zone in front of tight end C.J. Schmanski to score a touchdown against Stanford during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Stanford, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

RELATED: Colorado holds off Stanford behind Noyer's big day

RELATED: CU football game canceled; ASU doesn't have enough scholarship players available

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.