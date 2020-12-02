BOULDER, Colo. — Following former head coach Mel Tucker's departure for Michigan State on Wednesday, University of Colorado athletic director Rick George named Darrin Chiaverini as the interim football coach.

Chiaverini, 42, has been on the CU staff for four years, serving as the program's assistant head coach this past season.

“It’s an honor to be named the interim head coach at the University of Colorado, and my focus will be to help make it a smooth transition for the student-athletes and the program overall,” Chiaverini said in a statement.

“This campus and the city of Boulder is where I grew up as a young man, and there’s no better place to be than CU. The pride and tradition of the Colorado Buffaloes is something every student-athlete, like myself, in the country should experience.”

Chiaverini, a CU grad, lettered four times as a wide receiver for the Buffs from 1995-98. He returned to his alma mater in early 2016 after serving as the wide receivers coach at Texas Tech University for two seasons.

Under previous head coach Mike McIntyre, Chiaverini served as co-offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator for his first three seasons (2016-18).

“I have a lot of confidence in Darrin to lead us through this interim period,” George said in the school's release. “He has been associated with the program beginning with his playing days 25 years ago and cares deeply about the Buffs.”

