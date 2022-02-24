Former Buffs OC Chiaverini lands new job at UCLA

Darrin Chiaverini has found a new home in the Pac-12.

LOS ANGELES — Former University of Colorado offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Darrin Chiaverini has found a new home in the Pac-12.

Chiaverini has been named an offensive analyst at UCLA under head football coach Chip Kelly.

"Life and career update: Moving back home to California," Chiaverini said. "Accepted the Offensive Analyst position at UCLA. Thank you Coach Kelly for the opportunity! Excited for this next chapter!"

The 44-year-old spent six seasons on the Buffaloes' coaching staff under three head coaches. Chiaverini, who had one year remaining on his contract, was fired in November.

The CU graduate and former Buffs wide receiver served as assistant head coach under former head coach Mel Tucker in 2019 and was named interim head coach when Tucker left for Michigan State in 2020.

"This was a very tough decision, especially with Darrin being a former player and knowing how much he truly cares about the program," CU head coach Karl Dorrell said when Chiaverini was let go. "I do appreciate all the time and investment he put in being in the positions he's been in over the last six years."

Colorado finished with a 4-8 overall record and 3-6 in the Pac-12.

The Buffs scored a total of 225 points over the 2021 season, averaging just 18.8 points per game. That includes 28 points scored by the defense and special teams. CU averaged 257.4 yards per game on offense and was held under 200 yards four times.

