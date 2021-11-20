Hughes, Air Force beat Nevada 41-39 in 3OT

The Falcons improved to 8-3 on the season with Friday night's triple overtime victory.

RENO, Nev. — DeAndre Hughes rushed for a school-record 279 yards, scoring two touchdowns and adding a successful 2-point conversion run in the third overtime to lift Air Force to a 41-39 victory over Nevada in Mountain West Conference play.

Hughes ran for 122 yards and a score, a 10-yard TD run in a 17-point second quarter, as the Falcons (8-3, 5-2) took a 17-3 lead into halftime.

Hughes set his rushing record on 23 carries. Roberts carried 28 times for 111 yards as Air Force piled up 522 yards on the ground.

>>Video above: Air Force football’s offense looks unstoppable in win over CSU

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.