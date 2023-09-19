x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaaf

CU-CSU game draws epic ratings for ESPN

Colorado faces No. 10 Oregon on Saturday in a game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

More Videos

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado's double-overtime victory against Colorado State, which ended in the early hours of Sunday in most of the country, drew 9.3 million viewers to make it the most-watched late-night college football game ever on ESPN, the network said.

Coach Deion Sanders' Colorado team did not kick off until after 10 p.m. Eastern and did not secure the victory until about 2:30 a.m.

Still, it was ESPN's fifth most-watched regular-season game ever on the network for any time slot. That broadcast window for ESPN college football averaged about 1.7 million viewers last year, the network said.

No. 19 Colorado's first two games under Sanders were carried by Fox, with both slotted into the network's Big Noon game. The Buffaloes' victories over TCU and Nebraska averaged about 8 million viewers for Fox.

Colorado faces No. 10 Oregon on Saturday in a game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on ABC.

   

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Buffaloes

Colorado State at Colorado

1 / 8
AP Photo/David Zalubowski
Colorado head coach Deion Sanders puts on his sunglasses after acknowledging the crowd before the game against Colorado State.

9NEWS+ 

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.      

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.      

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.       

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.     

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

College GameDay, Big Noon Kickoff stage football pregame shows in Colorado

1 / 23
9NEWS
Rival college football pregame shows "College GameDay" of ESPN and "Big Noon Kickoff" on FOX in Boulder, Colo., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023.

Before You Leave, Check This Out