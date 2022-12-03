Fans, media, athletes react to Deion Sanders coming to Colorado

Deion Sanders' first game as head coach for the Buffaloes will be Sept. 2 at TCU.

BOULDER, Colo. — The announcement that Deion Sanders will become the 28th full-time head football coach in Colorado Buffaloes history immediately had the Buffaloes trending across social media on Saturday evening.

"Colorado," "Deion," and "Coach Prime" all began trending Saturday night as the news spread that the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer would head the football program in Boulder.

Sanders joins the CU football program from Jackson State University, where he led the Tigers to a 27-5 record in three seasons.

"There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," CU athletic director Rick George said Saturday evening.

"Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character."





Buffs everywhere exited ⁦@joelklatt⁩ with a CU shoutout for Coach Prime. pic.twitter.com/leeC9GAFRM — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) December 4, 2022

The pride & tradition of the @CUBuffsFootball will not be entrusted to the timid or the weak! Bleed that Black & Gold! @DeionSanders #GoBuffs — Coach Matt McChesney (@SixZeroAcademy) December 3, 2022

I don’t know if Prime can turn this program around but I do know this:



CU football is relevant again.



And since I’m already home, I will follow through on my vow and walk home from the radio station Monday morning at 10.



16 miles.



Worth it. — Vic Lombardi (@VicLombardi) December 4, 2022

What a phenomenal job leading this search by the head Buffalo, @RickGeorgeCU! Great leadership! Don’t ever question Rick’s commitment to leading the @CUBuffs to national prominence! @CUBuffsFootball 🦬🦬🦬 — Mark Johnson (@MJBuffsVoice) December 4, 2022

😳 — Shedeur Sanders (@ShedeurSanders) December 4, 2022

New Colorado Head Coach, Deion Freaking Sanders!!! Well done @RickGeorgeCU well done!! LFG Buffs🔥 — Jeremy Bloom (@JeremyBloom11) December 4, 2022

It’s easier than ever to turn programs around in college because of the portal. @CUBuffsFootball is BACK!!! — Brandon Stokley (@bstokley14) December 4, 2022

👀🔥🔥 — Darrin Chiaverini (@CoachChev6) December 4, 2022

Y’all the outpouring of love from Buffs fans and even folks not affiliated with CU, man it just means everything. Thank you. Buff Nation I LOVE YOU. @DeionSanders we love you. Time to WORK! — SkoBuffs Nation 🦬🏔 (@SkoBuffsNation) December 4, 2022

Coach Prime! He’s in. We’re in. Let’s do this! Shoulder to shoulder! #GoBuffs https://t.co/cGFKT3TKRo — CU President Todd Saliman (@CUToddSaliman) December 4, 2022

Is this the most high profile head coaching hire in Colorado sports history? — Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) December 4, 2022

Buffs nation… Let’s Prime! — Jimmy Luthye (@JimmyLuthye) December 4, 2022

Former CU quarterback Joel Klatt when discussing the Deion Sanders hire tonight on the Big Ten championship game broadcast



"I am over the moon. Go Buffs. Deion -- text me, call me. Whatever you need, brother, I'm there" — CUSportsReport (@CUSportsNation) December 4, 2022

Coach Prime! Sko Buffs! — Darren McKee (@DMacRadio) December 4, 2022

What a moment for this program — Ralphie Report (@RalphieReport) December 4, 2022

From Bad Time in Boulder to Prime Time. It’s a deal. — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) December 4, 2022

I am extremely happy right now — Ryan Severance (@RyanSevvy) December 4, 2022

Colorado is the first FBS program to hire four different Black head coaches, and the first to hire three consecutive Black head coaches. #cubuffs — Brian Howell (@BrianHowell33) December 4, 2022

Kudos to RG for getting it done. — Benjamin Burrows (@Rumblinbuffalo) December 4, 2022

In todays college football u don’t have to wait for the new coach to get “his guys” in as kids & develop them over years. With the transfer portal u can get old & stay old. I’m expecting Coach Prime to tap into living rooms across the country & build a pipeline to Boulder. — Zach Bye (@byesline) December 4, 2022

It’s official: Deion Sanders is running for mayor of Denver. — Vic Vela (@VicVela1) December 4, 2022

Definitely coming to same games next year @CUBuffsFootball — Shay Fields (@cba_tushay) December 4, 2022

Also @DeionSanders is gonna make Colorado a playoff team within 2/3 years. Unreal hire. Congrats to Deion and @CUBuffsFootball — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) December 4, 2022

Go Buffs!!! Wore a Colorado Jacket tonight in AZ and people were talking about Coach Prime and the Buffs!! We needed this, so excited! https://t.co/m0nKEgrTBk — Tyler Hansen (@Tyler_Hansen9) December 4, 2022

DONE DEAL!!! Announcement on Prime to CU tonight. The Colorado Buffaloes are now the BIGGEST story in the state of Colorado! https://t.co/Jb9xPh2MAE — Tyler Polumbus (@Tyler_Polumbus) December 4, 2022

Some people are just born winners and Deion Sanders is one of those guys



No doubt he’ll be successful here — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) December 4, 2022

CU football yesterday:



-No head coach



-No Quarterback



-Couldn’t sign more than half the players they wanted in Transfer Portal



CU football today:



-Deion Sanders hired as HC



-Sheduer Sanders QB1



- Can now sign anyone from Transfer Portal — Barstool Colorado (@CUBarstool) December 4, 2022

Colorado's marching band is going to have to step it up next season. — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) December 4, 2022

"Athletic Director Rick George and I have spoken to Coach several times in recent days and we have both been impressed by his integrity, his storied career as both a player and now a coach, and his ability to lead and shape his players," CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano said Saturday.

"As a nationally prominent figure, he will elevate our program and university in unprecedented ways. His passion for the student-athletes in his charge will make him a perfect fit for CU Boulder."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.