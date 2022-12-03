x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Ncaaf

Fans, media, athletes react to Deion Sanders coming to Colorado

Deion Sanders' first game as head coach for the Buffaloes will be Sept. 2 at TCU.
Credit: AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis
Jackson State coach Deion Sanders, second from right, and his son and quarterback Shedeur Sanders on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Jackson, Miss.

BOULDER, Colo. — The announcement that Deion Sanders will become the 28th full-time head football coach in Colorado Buffaloes history immediately had the Buffaloes trending across social media on Saturday evening.

"Colorado," "Deion," and "Coach Prime" all began trending Saturday night as the news spread that the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer would head the football program in Boulder.

Sanders joins the CU football program from Jackson State University, where he led the Tigers to a 27-5 record in three seasons.

"There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," CU athletic director Rick George said Saturday evening.

"Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character."  

"Athletic Director Rick George and I have spoken to Coach several times in recent days and we have both been impressed by his integrity, his storied career as both a player and now a coach, and his ability to lead and shape his players," CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano said Saturday.

"As a nationally prominent figure, he will elevate our program and university in unprecedented ways. His passion for the student-athletes in his charge will make him a perfect fit for CU Boulder."

Related Articles

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

More Videos

In Other News

First cadet to run in Bronze Boot Run returns for final stretch 31 years later

Before You Leave, Check This Out