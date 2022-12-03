Fans, media, athletes react to Deion Sanders coming to Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — The announcement that Deion Sanders will become the 28th full-time head football coach in Colorado Buffaloes history immediately had the Buffaloes trending across social media on Saturday evening.
"Colorado," "Deion," and "Coach Prime" all began trending Saturday night as the news spread that the College and Pro Football Hall of Famer would head the football program in Boulder.
Sanders joins the CU football program from Jackson State University, where he led the Tigers to a 27-5 record in three seasons.
"There were a number of highly qualified and impressive candidates interested in becoming the next head football coach at Colorado, but none of them had the pedigree, the knowledge and the ability to connect with student-athletes like Deion Sanders," CU athletic director Rick George said Saturday evening.
"Not only will Coach Prime energize our fanbase, I'm confident that he will lead our program back to national prominence while leading a team of high quality and high character."
"Athletic Director Rick George and I have spoken to Coach several times in recent days and we have both been impressed by his integrity, his storied career as both a player and now a coach, and his ability to lead and shape his players," CU Chancellor Philip DiStefano said Saturday.
"As a nationally prominent figure, he will elevate our program and university in unprecedented ways. His passion for the student-athletes in his charge will make him a perfect fit for CU Boulder."
