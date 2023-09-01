Deion 'Coach Prime' Sanders holds press conference before huge Oregon showdown

Watch live as Colorado coach Deion Sanders holds his weekly press conference at 11 a.m. Tuesday in Boulder.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Colorado Buffaloes are preparing for their biggest test of the 2023 football season so far.

Coach Deion "Coach Prime" Sanders and the 19th-ranked Buffs travel to Eugene on Saturday to face the 10th-ranked Oregon Ducks. Sanders will hold his weekly press conference with the media in Boulder at 11 a.m. Tuesday.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference in the video player above and on the free 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

The Colorado football team is the biggest story in sports and will be showcased on national television for a fourth straight week. The Week 4 game will kickoff at 1:30 p.m. MT and will be televised nationally on ABC.

Saturday's matchup serves as Sanders’ first conference contest in the Pac-12 Conference.

The Buffaloes are ranked 19th in the latest Associated Press college football poll after starting the season with victories over TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State.

Colorado (3-0) rallied to beat Colorado State 43-35 early Sunday in front of a full house in Boulder packed with celebrities.

CU trailed for much of the game, but Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders threw a TD pass to Michael Harrison in the second overtime for the win after leading a 98-yard drive to tie the game with 36 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

ESPN's "College GameDay" and FOX's "Big Noon Kickoff" pregame shows were each in Boulder for the first Rocky Mountain Showdown since 2019, which aired on ESPN.

Next week, the Buffaloes will host the University of Southern California Trojans on Saturday, Sept. 30. The fifth-ranked USC Trojans are led by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams.

The Pac-12 announced Monday that that game will kickoff at 10 a.m. MT on Sept. 30 and will be televised nationally on FOX. It will be the third time in the first five games that CU is featured in FOX's noon time slot.

