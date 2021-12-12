Michigan Wolverines' DeVan named new Buffs offensive line coach

He will join CU in January following the No. 3 Wolverines' run in the College Football Playoff.

BOULDER, Colo. — Kyle DeVan has been named offensive line coach at the University of Colorado, head football coach Karl Dorrell announced Tuesday.

DeVan, 36, comes to Colorado from the University of Michigan, where he was an offensive analyst this fall, working particularly with the offensive line.

He will join CU in January following the No. 3 Wolverines' run in the College Football Playoff, with the school set to play Georgia in a semifinal on New Year’s Eve.

“Kyle came highly recommended to me by several people,” Dorrell said. “He is a rising up-and-comer in the coaching ranks, has a great personality and a lot of energy, and is someone his players enjoy playing for. He knows the Pac-12 from being a player and coach, and also has five years of NFL experience he brings to the position. He will be a great addition to our staff.”

DeVan was a center at Oregon State, where he played in 49 games, including 38 starts.

DeVan started 30 games in his NFL career, including at right guard in Super Bowl XLIV against New Orleans, blocking for Peyton Manning as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

"I am really excited to be joining the Colorado football family, and I want to especially thank Karl Dorrell, (athletic director) Rick George and (CU Boulder chancellor) Phil DiStefano," DeVan said. "It will be special for my family and I to join the Pac-12 conference once again, where I have so many memories as a player and coach. I do want to thank (Michigan head coach) Jim Harbaugh and (athletic director) Warde Manuel for the opportunity they gave me and for my time here at Michigan."

"I want a (offensive line) room full of players who play smart, fast and physical," said DeVan. "And above all, we will be a tough unit. It all starts in the trenches."

