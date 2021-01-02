Former Valor, Michigan QB Dylan McCaffrey will join dad Ed at UNC

McCaffrey announced on Twitter Sunday night he'll be transferring to Northern Colorado, where his dad Ed is the head coach.

GREELEY, Colo. — Former Valor Christian High School quarterback Dylan McCaffrey is coming home.

McCaffrey announced on Twitter Sunday night he will be transferring to the University of Northern Colorado and join his father Ed McCaffrey, who is the head coach of the Bears. Ed McCaffrey played with the Broncos for nine seasons and won two Super Bowls.

Dylan McCaffrey, who won three state titles at Valor Christian from 2013-2016 was a highly touted recruit out of high school, eventually landing at Michigan with Jim Harbaugh. But Dylan McCaffrey could never get it going with the Wolverines, battling injuries and other QBs for a position on the depth chart, before opting out of the 2020 season.

Dylan McCaffrey will have two years of eligibility at UNC and can play immediately because he's a graduate transfer. UNC recently announced it won't play Big Sky football this spring, but instead will pursue a schedule consisting of out of conference opponents.

Ed McCaffrey took the job in Greeley in December 2019, but has yet to coach a game due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was previously the head coach at his son's alma mater, Valor Christian, also coaching his fourth son Luke McCaffrey. Luke McCaffrey announced earlier this month he'd be leaving the University of Nebraska and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The oldest McCaffrey son, Max, is on Ed McCaffrey's staff at UNC. Fourth son Christian McCaffrey is a star running back for the Carolina Panthers.