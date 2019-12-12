GREELEY, Colo. — Former Broncos' wide receiver Ed McCaffrey confirmed on Twitter Thursday afternoon he will be the next head football coach at the University of Northern Colorado.

McCaffrey had spent the last two seasons as the head coach at Valor Christian, including winning the 2018 5A state championship while his son Luke was a senior.

Northern Colorado went 2-10 in 2019 and fired head coach Earnest Collins Jr. in late November. Collins Jr. went 28-72 in his career at UNC.

9NEWS Sports was the first to confirm an introductory press conference is expected to be held on Friday, Dec. 13 at 3:00 p.m. in Greeley.

