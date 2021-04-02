Ed McCaffrey gives update on UNC football program

9NEWS will live stream the 10 a.m. news conference in the video player above, on the 9NEWS YouTube page and on the 9NEWS app.

GREELEY, Colo. — University of Northern Colorado (UNC) head football coach Ed McCaffrey held a virtual press conference Thursday morning to provide an update on the program.

McCaffrey spoke on the status of a spring or fall football season and recruiting during the pandemic.

McCaffrey took the job in Greeley in December 2019, but has yet to coach a game due to the pandemic.

After not playing football last fall, the Bears football program recently announced it won't play Big Sky football this spring. The team will instead pursue a spring schedule consisting of non-conference opponents.

Last week, former Valor Christian High School quarterback Dylan McCaffrey, Ed's third son, announced he would transfer from Michigan to Northern Colorado.

A highly-touted recruit out of high school, Dylan won three state titles at Valor Christian from 2013 to 2016. After enrolling at Michigan with head coach Jim Harbaugh, Dylan could never get it going with the Wolverines, battling injuries and other quarterbacks for a position on the depth chart, before opting out of the 2020 season.

Dylan will have two years of eligibility at UNC and can play immediately because he's a graduate transfer.

Extremely honored to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at The University of Northern Colorado. Go Bears!! pic.twitter.com/WqHEMrb1U7 — Dylan McCaffrey (@dcaf20) January 31, 2021

Ed's youngest son, Luke, also announced last month he'd be leaving the University of Nebraska and entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The oldest McCaffrey son, Max, is on Ed's staff at UNC. Christian McCaffrey is a star running back for the Carolina Panthers.

