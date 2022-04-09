Could Matthew McConaughey make a repeat appearance as celebrity guest picker?

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — ESPN’s College GameDay is headed to the Forty Acres!

The popular pregame show announced on Saturday night it is officially coming to Austin for the Week 2 Alabama-Texas game at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The last time the Longhorns appeared on the show was in the leadup to last year’s loss to Oklahoma at the Cotton Bowl.

GameDay last came to Austin in 2019, ahead of Texas’ loss to LSU. That was GameDay’s first trip to Austin since 2009, when it stopped in town for a Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Could Matthew McConaughey make a repeat appearance this time as celebrity guest picker?

The Longhorns comfortably won their Week 1 game on Saturday, with a 52-10 result over ULM. Their faceoff against No. 1 Alabama is shaping up to be the national game of Week 2, between two future SEC opponents.

The Week 2 matchup is scheduled to kick off at 11 a.m.

After the game, fans ages 21 and up can go on over to LBJ Lawn to see Flo Rida perform at Longhorn City Limits. The concert is free and will take place approximately 30 minutes after the game. Austin's own DJ Mel will also be performing.