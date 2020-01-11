Fill-in Sears helps No. 25 Boise State beat Air Force 49-30

Air Force saw its nine-game home winning streak snapped.

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Jack Sears threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score while filling in for Hank Bachmeier, Avery Williams scored on an 88-yard kickoff return and No. 25 Boise State beat Air Force 49-30 on Saturday.

CT Thomas hauled in two of Sears’ TD passes, including a 75-yarder on the game’s first play.

The Broncos have now captured 11 straight Mountain West games.

Boise State was without Bachmeier after the sophomore QB didn’t make the trip for an unspecified reason.

