His final game was a 24-23 loss in overtime at Missouri.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — A person familiar with the decision says the University of Florida has fired coach Dan Mullen a day after his sixth loss in nine games.

The move comes two months after the Gators went toe to toe with defending national champion Alabama and a year after they had a chance to make the College Football Playoff.

The Associated Press says the person spoke to them under one condition — keep their identity hidden because "neither side has announced the move."

Mullen’s stunning downfall ends a tumultuous two seasons that included mounting losses, numerous public relation missteps, NCAA sanctions and a debacle against lower-division Samford.

His final game was a 24-23 loss in overtime at Missouri, which AP says "spotlighted Florida's flaws."

Well, what could these so-called flaws be? According to AP, they are "inconsistent quarterback play, a porous offensive line, a lack of playmakers on both sides of the ball and an inability to win close games."

Athletic director Scott Stricklin wanted to give Mullen every chance to turn things around, but it became clear Mullen was losing the support of top administrators, key boosters and even the most loyal fans.

The Gators will pay Mullen a $12 million buyout.