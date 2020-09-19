Florida State football coach tests positive for COVID-19

The athletics department says coach Mike Norvell "is feeling fine."

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State University head football coach Mike Norvell has tested positive for coronavirus.

In a statement, Norvell said he received a positive result Friday following a recent round of testing. His wife and daughter have tested negative.

They are, however, quarantining.

"My result was surprising to me, but we have prepared for a potential positive result among anyone in our program and we will put that plan in place while I am away," Norvell said.

Deputy head coach Chris Thomsen will step in for Novell while he recovers, the statement reads.

Mike Norvell has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t coach #FSU next week against Miami. Deputy head coach/TEs coach Chris Thomson will take over. Norvell’s statement: pic.twitter.com/I5Qd0cF8L0 — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) September 19, 2020

Athletics director David Coburn said Norvell "is feeling fine," isolated from the team, and the university is handling contact tracing.

Florida State is scheduled to play the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, Sept. 26, and at this time, Coburn says "we have no reason to believe that the Miami game is in jeopardy."

