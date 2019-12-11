BOULDER, Colo. — What's up with Ralphie?

During Saturday's University of Colorado (CU) football game versus Stanford the Buffalo's beloved mascot didn't run. Again.

It was the second week in a row. CU sports information guy Dave Plati said that is rare.

He estimated that over the 50 years Ralphie has been doing the pregame run around Folsom Field, it has been canceled only 8-10 times, and almost never in back-to-back games.

RELATED: CU’s Ralphie makes All-Time greatest mascot list

Plati said last time, it was because of slick field conditions.

This time, CU said the official reason is Ralphie's temperament. In other words, she's been in a bad mood.

Ralphie’s program manager John Graves has known her since she was 6 months old.

Like a parent can tell when their child is happy, excited or sad, Plati said Graves can read Ralphie's body language and her mood.

“When he has felt that something is just off, he won’t risk running her for her safety and that of the handlers,” Plati said. “She’s in good health and is as strong as ever.”

CU said Ralphie V is by far the largest and fastest of all the previous Ralphies.

RELATED: Retired CU mascot, Ralphie IV, passes away at 19

RELATED: Ralphie V's big trip to San Antonio for her first bowl game debut

When she does run around Folsom, she can cover the distance of nearly two football fields in less than 25 seconds, according to Plati.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Full Episodes of Next with Kyle Clark