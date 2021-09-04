Daniels runs for 3 TDs in Air Force's season-opening victory

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — Haazig Daniels ran for three touchdowns and Air Force beat Lafayette 35-14.
Daniels’ third TD run, a 19-yarder with just over six minutes left, gave the Falcons their first score of the second half and ensured their 15th straight season-opening victory and their 25th win without a loss against FCS opponents.
"We got the win, and that's always good," Daniels said. "There are some things we can clean up but a good job overall."
Daniels and Micah Davis ran for two touchdowns apiece in the first half. Davis gave the Falcons a comfortable cushion with his third score and Corvan Taylor followed with an Air Force interception.
Julius Young made nine receptions for 146 yards and a score for the Leopards.
