Holkers continue to write love story while competing for CSU football, track teams

Dallin Holker catches passes as a Colorado State tight end, while Taye Raymond-Holker runs sprints and jumps for the Rams' track team.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State tight end Dallin Holker can play.

He caught five balls for 47 yards and scored a touchdown in his Rams debut against Washington State. But he can also lead — he was voted one of six team captains for the Rams.

"Yeah, it felt super good," Holker said. "I love football and I love this team, so being able to put those two together has been awesome. It’s so fun being captain. I love my guys. They’re brothers so it’s been awesome."

Holker is also well traveled. The BYU transfer spent parts of 2019 and 2020 on a mission in Vina del Mar, Chile, an experience he takes with him into the locker room.

"Every day I got to wake up and do that and I learned so many different things," he said. "When I talk to the team, I talk about how humbling of an experience it was and how it really helped me get a why in my life."

Dallin also found another why in his life.

His wife Taye Raymond-Holker, who just so happens to be a star sprinter and jumper on the CSU track and field team. They transferred to Fort Collins together.

"It’s been nice being able to come and experience this together and to be able to grow our relationship together in a new place and start a new adventure," Raymond-Holker said with a smile. "It’s been a lot of fun and I feel like we’ve been able to grow closer as a couple as well through that."

The Holkers are well recognized around the CSU campus.

"That’s kinda how people know you, its like ‘Oh they’re the married couple,’ like nobody ever believes us when we say we’re married. It’s true."

So are there any couple pregame traditions?

"Yeah whenever we see each other before we compete, we like to give you the I love you sign," Taye said. "I see her in the stands and we’ll just do that. Then it’s game on from there."

Being together in Fort Collins is a learning experience.

"I think he’s taught me what it means to work hard and now every time I’m at a track meet or at practice, I think about him," Taye said. "He’s always in the back of my mind like push through this rep, make the most out of this practice."

These two Rams are making the most of their love story

"We both love playing our sports and everyday that’s what we do and we get to do it with each other," Dallin said.

Taye expressed the same sentiment: "It’s such a great experience that I’ll be excited to share with our kids and our grandkids. It’s been a lot of fun. It makes it a lot better in my opinion. I’m glad to be able to have him by my side through all this."