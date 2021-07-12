Jay Norvell introduced as next CSU football coach

Norvell becomes the 24th head coach in program history for the Rams.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Colorado State Rams didn't go without a head coach for very long.

Just four days after Steve Addazio was fired, CSU announced the hiring of Jay Norvell as the next leader of its football program.

On Tuesday afternoon, Norvell was formally introduced as the 24th coach in program history at a press conference open to the public inside Canvas Stadium.

"We're very proud to make your home our home" Norvell said about his wife in front of a packed crowd inside the Iris and Michael Smith Alumni Center. "Today's a great day to be a Ram."

Norvell, who was hired away from Mountain West Conference competitor Nevada, is the first Black head coach in program history. He will bring an 'Air Raid' offense to the Rams.

"I can't wait to go to work," said Norvell, who quickly faces the early period for National Signing Day coming up next week.

Norvell will sign a five-year contract that begins with an annual base salary of $1.6 million.

