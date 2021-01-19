CU's Karl Dorrell receives 'First Year' Coach of the Year honors

Dorrell was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year by both the Associated Press and the league coaches.

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Karl Dorrell has been named the Football Writers Association of America’s (FWAA) “First Year” Coach of the Year.

Each year, the FWAA bestows the honor on a head coach in his first season at a school.

Dorrell is the 19th recipient of the award, joining a recipient list that includes Steve Spurrier, Chris Pederson, Chip Kelly, Jimbo Fisher, Urban Meyer, Lincoln Riley, Ryan Day and more.

Dorrell was named CU’s 27th head coach on Feb. 23, the last head coach hired following the 2019 season. Between then and when spring football was scheduled to begin on March 16, Dorrell had to interview current assistant coaches and put together a staff, meet individually with all the players, get to know the support staff as well as he could, and devise his plan for spring practices, which were later called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CU also had three games canceled due to COVID issues with other schools.

Dorrell and the Buffaloes finished 4-2 in the 2020 season. Colorado earned a bowl invitation for the first time since the 2016 season, losing to Texas in the Alamo Bowl.

FWAA First Year Coach of the Year

2002 Tyrone Willingham, Notre Dame

Tyrone Willingham, Notre Dame 2003 Steve Kragthorpe, Tulsa

Steve Kragthorpe, Tulsa 2004 Mike Price, UTEP

Mike Price, UTEP 2005 Steve Spurrier, South Carolina

Steve Spurrier, South Carolina 2006 Chris Petersen, Boise State

Chris Petersen, Boise State 2007 Jeff Jagodzinski, Boston College

Jeff Jagodzinski, Boston College 2008 Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech

Paul Johnson, Georgia Tech 2009 Chip Kelly, Oregon

Chip Kelly, Oregon 2010 Jimbo Fisher, Florida State

Jimbo Fisher, Florida State 2011 Dana Holgorsen, West Virginia

Dana Holgorsen, West Virginia 2012 Urban Meyer, Ohio State

Urban Meyer, Ohio State 2013 Gus Malzahn, Auburn

Gus Malzahn, Auburn 2014 Bryan Harsin, Boise State

Bryan Harsin, Boise State 2015 Tom Herman, Houston

Tom Herman, Houston 2016 Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech; Clay Helton, USC

Justin Fuente, Virginia Tech; Clay Helton, USC 2017 Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma 2018 Josh Heupel, UCF

Josh Heupel, UCF 2019 Ryan Day, Ohio State

Ryan Day, Ohio State 2020 Karl Dorrell, Colorado

