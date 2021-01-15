Off to solid start, Dorrell sees big things in store for CU

Karl Dorrell was the Pac-12 coach of the year after guiding the Buffs to their first winning season since 2016.

BOULDER, Colo. — Colorado coach Karl Dorrell hasn’t taken much time off since a 55-23 loss in the Alamo Bowl closed the chapter on his first season in Boulder.

He’s evaluating everything from coaches to schemes to players as they try to build off a successful 4-2 season.

Dorrell was the Pac-12 coach of the year after guiding the Buffs to their first winning season since 2016.

He thought the season was a good measuring stick but says the Buffs are not close to where they want to be just yet.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER