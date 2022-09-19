CU athletic director releases statement on the football program

The Buffs have lost all three games to start the season by more than 25 points.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) athletic director is standing by his head football coach.

CU Athletic Director Rick George released a statement Sunday night that reaffirms his commitment to head coach Karl Dorrell.

The CU Buffaloes are 0-3 to start the season and have lost all three games by more than 25 points. CU lost at Minnesota on Saturday, 49-7.

"Like all of you, I have been disappointed to watch our football team struggle this fall, most recently yesterday at Minnesota," George said. "I know that our coaches and our student athletes are capable of so much more and that all of you deserve better results."

CU hosts the UCLA Bruins in their Pac-12 opener at Folsom Field in Boulder at 12 p.m. Saturday.

"I want you to know that I hear you. I recognize and understand your disappointment and frustration and perhaps, even anger," George continued. "We have not come close to meeting our expectations this season and we own that. I know that Coach Dorrell, our coaching staff and support staff, and our student-athlete are working hard to get us on track, and with conference play starting this Saturday, we hope we all will enjoy a home victory over UCLA."

Statement from Athletic Director Rick George. pic.twitter.com/phAD5UkjXq — Colorado Buffaloes (@CUBuffs) September 19, 2022

