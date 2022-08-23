Legendary Colorado football coach Kay Dalton dies

GREELEY, Colo. — Longtime Colorado football coach O. Kay Dalton has died, the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) announced Monday.
After a 45-year football coaching career, Dalton was inducted as a member of three Hall of Fames: UNC Athletics, Colorado State University Athletics and Western Colorado Athletics.
Dalton spent 17 years on the sidelines for UNC, first as the team's offensive coordinator from 1989-99 and then as head coach from 2000-05.
"It’s a sad day for UNC football, we’ve lost a legend — long time football coach and UNC Athletics Hall of Famer Kay Dalton," UNC football coach Ed McCaffrey said.
Dalton also spent five seasons as the head coach at Western Colorado before heading to the CFL coaching for the Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions.
In 1972, Dalton became offensive coordinator at the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) before becoming the receivers coach for the Denver Broncos. Dalton also was an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Oilers.
O. Kay Dalton
Dalton was part of UNC's 1996 and 1997 Division II Championship teams.
"Our family is so sorry to hear about the passing of O. Kay Dalton," said former UNC head coach Joe Glenn. "Our entire team, coaching staff and athletic department are all thankful and lucky to have shared a fabulous run at UNC with Kay coordinating a wonderful group of offensive coaches and players."
Dalton is survived by his wife June and their eight children.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.