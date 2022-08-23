Legendary Colorado football coach Kay Dalton dies

Dalton is a member of three Hall of Fames: UNC Athletics, CSU Athletics and Western Colorado Athletics.

GREELEY, Colo. — Longtime Colorado football coach O. Kay Dalton has died, the University of Northern Colorado (UNC) announced Monday.

After a 45-year football coaching career, Dalton was inducted as a member of three Hall of Fames: UNC Athletics, Colorado State University Athletics and Western Colorado Athletics.

Dalton spent 17 years on the sidelines for UNC, first as the team's offensive coordinator from 1989-99 and then as head coach from 2000-05.

"It’s a sad day for UNC football, we’ve lost a legend — long time football coach and UNC Athletics Hall of Famer Kay Dalton," UNC football coach Ed McCaffrey said.

Dalton also spent five seasons as the head coach at Western Colorado before heading to the CFL coaching for the Montreal Alouettes and BC Lions.

In 1972, Dalton became offensive coordinator at the University of Colorado at Boulder (CU) before becoming the receivers coach for the Denver Broncos. Dalton also was an assistant with the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Oilers.

Dalton was part of UNC's 1996 and 1997 Division II Championship teams.

"Our family is so sorry to hear about the passing of O. Kay Dalton," said former UNC head coach Joe Glenn. "Our entire team, coaching staff and athletic department are all thankful and lucky to have shared a fabulous run at UNC with Kay coordinating a wonderful group of offensive coaches and players."

Dalton is survived by his wife June and their eight children.

It’s a sad day for @UNC_BearsFB , we’ve lost a legend — long time football coach and UNC Athletics Hall of Famer Kay Dalton. We send prayers to his wife June and their eight children. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/aRbrIso07D — Ed McCaffrey (@87ed) August 22, 2022

