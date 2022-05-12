Lewis leaves Kent with a record of 24-31 over five seasons, including the program's first bowl win. He will work under newly-hired Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders.

KENT, Ohio — Football legend Deion Sanders has been making plenty of waves in his first days as Colorado's new head coach, and one of those waves appears to have landed in Portage County.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Kent State head coach Sean Lewis is resigning his position to become Sanders' offensive coordinator in Boulder. He will owe the school a $750,000 buyout, which Thamel says "will be re-invested into the program."

Lewis, 36, arrived in Kent after a run as OC at both Bowling Green and Syracuse under Dino Babers. He inherited a program that had gone just 14-45 under his predecessor Paul Haynes, but after a 2-10 campaign his first year led the Golden Flashes to their greatest run of sustained success since the 1970s, overseeing the team's first-ever bowl victory in the 2019 Frisco Bowl followed by a trip to the Mid-American Conference Championship Game in 2021.

Lewis' teams have been known for their high-flying offenses, notably last season when Grafton native quarterback Dustin Crum took home the Vern Smith Leadership Award as the MAC's MVP. While KSU has not yet hired Lewis' replacement, Thamel reports they "expect to play a similar wide-open style in the future."

Despite being among the favorites in the conference, Kent State dipped to 5-7 this year and missed out on what would've been Lewis' third bowl appearance. He finishes his Flashes tenure with a record of 24-31 in five seasons, including 1-1 in bowls and 4-1 against archrival Akron.