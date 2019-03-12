What many suspected was coming is now official.

University of Colorado junior wide receiver Laviska Shenault will forgo his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2020 NFL Draft.

He made the announcement via his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.

"I want to say thank you to my friends, family, coaches and fans," he said in the video. "I'm blessed to be in the position I am. With that being said, I'm declaring for the NFL Draft."

Over the course of his career in Boulder, Shenault racked up 1,943 receiving yards (2,332 all-purpose) with 149 receptions.

Shenault is the 10th CU player to declare early for the NFL Draft.

"Laviska Shenault represented our relentless culture and was one of the most dynamic, domiannt and versatile players that I have ever coached," CU head coach Mel Tucker said in a statement released by the school.

"He embodies the true 'show me, don't tell me' competitive spirit. I look forward to watching him develop and compete at the elite level and thank him for his contributions on and off the field. Once a Buff, always a Buff."