Robertson spent 52 years in the booth for the Cougs.

PULLMAN, Wash. — Legendary Washington State University announcer Bob Robertson passed away Monday, at the age of 92.

Robertson's family confirmed his passing to WSU Associate Director of Athletics Bill Stevens.

Robertson was a hall of fame broadcaster for the Cougars for 52 years before he retired in 2018. He served as the play-by-play voice from 1964-2011, and moved to the analyst chair for his last seven years on the mic.

He began his association with WSU football in 1964, and with the exception of a three-year period from 1969-71, was a member of WSU’s broadcast crew ever since. He was behind the mic for 589 Cougar games, including 568 consecutive broadcasts from 1964-2016, the lone exception being the 1981 Holiday Bowl when local radio was not permitted to broadcast.

He was known for his legendary tag line, “Always be a good sport, be a good sport all ways.”

Robertson has had a legendary career, as he was selected Washington Sportscaster of the Year 12 times, validating what Cougar fans knew for years - he was simply the best. In 1995 he was named the State Broadcaster of the Year.

Robertson was inducted into both the WSU Athletic Hall of Fame and the Inland Empire Hall of Fame in 2001-02, and in August 2004 received the prestigious Chris Schenkel Award at ceremonies held at the College Football Hall of Fame in South Bend, Indiana. At the same time he became the first broadcaster west of the Mississippi to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame - broadcaster division. He is also a member of the Pierce County Hall of Fame and during the 2009 season, the Cougars’ radio booth in Martin Stadium was renamed the Bob Robertson Broadcast Suite.