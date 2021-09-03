NEW ORLEANS — Former LSU coach Les Miles is no longer apart of The University of Kansas football staff, according to our partners at The Advocate | Times-Picayune.
Miles was previously placed on administrative leave after allegation s of inappropriate behavior was reported by an LSU student.
Kansas Athletic Director Jeff Long released a statement:
“I am extremely disappointed for our university, fans and everyone involved with our football program," Long said in a statement. "There is a lot of young talent on this football team, and I have no doubt we will identify the right individual to lead this program. We will begin the search for a new head coach immediately with an outside firm to assist in this process. We need to win football games, and that is exactly what we’re going to do.”
The Advocate | Times-Picayune reports a search has already begun for Miles' replacement.
“This is certainly a difficult day for me and for my family. love this university and the young men in our football program. I have truly enjoyed being the head coach at KU and know that it is in a better place now than when I arrived. To our student-athletes, I want you to remember that you came to play for KU and earn a degree here. So, I implore you to stay and build on what we started and do all of the things we talked about doing together. There is a bright future for all of you and for KU Football,” said Les Miles.
According to sources Miles was accused of kissing a female student, unwanted touching and telling her he was attracted to her. Miles said he denies those accusations.
There is currently an open investigation.