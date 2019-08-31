DENVER — Lightning in the Denver area delayed the start of the Rocky Mountain Showdown, which was played at Broncos Stadium at Mile High.

Kickoff was at 8:47 p.m. It was initially scheduled for 8 p.m.

Fans at the game were asked to take shelter in covered concourse areas until the storm passed.

The Colorado Rockies were also briefly in a lightning delay, a tweet from the team says. They have since resumed play.

