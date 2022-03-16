Local college football players showcase skills at CU Pro Day

Ten college football players from CU, UNC and CSU-Pueblo participated in the Pro Day in Boulder on Wednesday.

BOULDER, Colo. — A handful of local college football players are aiming to take the step to the next level.

The University of Colorado hosted its annual Pro Day on Wednesday morning as prospects from around the state showcased their skills to NFL scouts ahead of next month's NFL Draft.

Ten college football players from CU, UNC and CSU-Pueblo participated in the Pro Day in Boulder.

The Buffs had six players participate, headlined by star linebacker Nate Landman. Also in attendance were: defensive end Mustafa Johnson, linebacker Akil Jones, offensive lineman Kary Kutsch, tight end Matt Lynch and linebacker Carson Wells.

Northern Colorado had three players participate. Representing the Bears were: linebacker Xander Gagnon, defensive back Komotay Koffie and running back Tru Wilson.

Defensive lineman Ikenna Onwuasoanya was the lone player to represent CSU-Pueblo.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.