Local college football players showcase skills at CU Pro Day

BOULDER, Colo. — A handful of local college football players are aiming to take the step to the next level.
The University of Colorado hosted its annual Pro Day on Wednesday morning as prospects from around the state showcased their skills to NFL scouts ahead of next month's NFL Draft.
Ten college football players from CU, UNC and CSU-Pueblo participated in the Pro Day in Boulder.
The Buffs had six players participate, headlined by star linebacker Nate Landman. Also in attendance were: defensive end Mustafa Johnson, linebacker Akil Jones, offensive lineman Kary Kutsch, tight end Matt Lynch and linebacker Carson Wells.
Northern Colorado had three players participate. Representing the Bears were: linebacker Xander Gagnon, defensive back Komotay Koffie and running back Tru Wilson.
Defensive lineman Ikenna Onwuasoanya was the lone player to represent CSU-Pueblo.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add it to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.