Long returns by Byrd, Busbee help SDSU beat Colorado State

Marcus McElroy had 10 carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns for Colorado State, but the Rams are now 1-3 on the shortened 2020 season.

CARSON, Calif. — Jordan Byrd had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, BJ Busbee scored on a 90-yard punt return, and San Diego State beat Colorado State 29-17 on Saturday night.

Jordan Brookshire was 14-of-22 passing for 130 yards and a TD and added a team-high 38-yards rushing for San Diego State.

The Aztecs never faced a third down during a 12-play, 81-yard drive capped by Brookshire’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Matthews with 4:41 left in the first quarter that made it 7-0 and gave SDSU the lead for good.