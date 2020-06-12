x
Long returns by Byrd, Busbee help SDSU beat Colorado State

Marcus McElroy had 10 carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns for Colorado State, but the Rams are now 1-3 on the shortened 2020 season.
San Diego State cornerback Darren Hall (23), right, intercepts a pass intended to Colorado State wide receiver Dante Wright (22) during an NCAA football game on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

CARSON, Calif. — Jordan Byrd had a 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown, BJ Busbee scored on a 90-yard punt return, and San Diego State beat Colorado State 29-17 on Saturday night. 

Jordan Brookshire was 14-of-22 passing for 130 yards and a TD and added a team-high 38-yards rushing for San Diego State. 

The Aztecs never faced a third down during a 12-play, 81-yard drive capped by Brookshire’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Jesse Matthews with 4:41 left in the first quarter that made it 7-0 and gave SDSU the lead for good. 

Marcus McElroy had 10 carries for 50 yards and two touchdowns for Colorado State, but the Rams are now 1-3 on the shortened 2020 season. 

