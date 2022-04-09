An unbelievable sequence of events in the final minutes culminated in a blocked-extra point.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — LSU's season opener ended in stunning fashion in a 24-23 loss to Florida State Sunday night at the Superdome in New Orleans.

After quarterback Jayden Daniels drove the Tigers 99 yards down to the field and threw a last-second touchdown pass to get his team within one point of tying the game, LSU's extra point attempt was blocked, sealing their defeat.

LSU's offense was stagnant in the first three quarters and the defense was dealt a possible major blow via an injury to defensive end Maason Smith in the first quarter.

After struggling for most of the game, the Tigers found themselves down 24-10 with nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

After a Daniels touchdown pass to wide receiver Jaray Jenkins put the Tigers down by a touchdown with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, LSU's defense forced a quick stop.

However, Malik Nabers botched the return and Florida State recovered the fumble deep in LSU territory.

The Seminoles were mere yards away from icing the game. But with just over a minute left, a botched pitch play resulted in a fumble that the Tigers recovered on their own one-yard line.

Daniels, who transferred to LSU from Arizona State after the 2021 CFB season, drove the Tigers down the field, and on the final play of regulation, threw a clutch touchdown pass to Jenkins.

However, kicker Damian Ramos' point-after attempt was blocked, giving Florida State a dramatic win.

"We're not happy with the outcome. We have to play better. We have to coach better. But I'm proud of the way our guys competed and there's going to be good days for this football team," head coach Brian Kelly said.

LSU plays its next game in Tiger Stadium against Southern University at 6:30 p.m. CST on Sep. 10.