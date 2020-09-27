LSU starts title defense with thud: 44-34 loss to Mississippi State

The explosive performance came in the Mississippi State debut of coach Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense.

BATON ROUGE, La. — Transfer quarterback K.J. Costello passed for 623 yards and five touchdowns and the Bulldogs knocked off sixth-ranked and defending national champion LSU 44-34.

The explosive performance came in the Mississippi State debut of coach Mike Leach’s “Air Raid” offense. Costello’s also set a single-game record by a Southeastern Conference quarterback.

He eclipsed the 544 yards Georgia’s Eric Zeier had against Southern Mississippi in 1993.

"It's embarrassing," said LSU safety JaCoby Stevens. "It's like going into a boxing ring and getting knocked out."

LSU quarterback Myles Brennan intermittently showed promise in place of 2019 Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow.