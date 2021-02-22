Luke McCaffrey announces transfer to Louisville

The youngest McCaffrey is the second to transfer schools this winter after brother Dylan announced he'd be moving to Northern Colorado from Michigan.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Luke McCaffrey is changing schools, but not uniform colors.

The former Nebraska QB announced on Monday he'd be transferring to the University of Louisville to continue his collegiate football career.

Luke's brother, Dylan, transferred from the University of Michigan to Northern Colorado last month, where their father Ed is the head coach. Ed won two Super Bowls as a wide receiver with the Broncos.

As a redshirt freshman in 2020 Luke played in seven games for the Cornhuskers. He threw for one touchdown and rushed for three more but, did throw six interceptions. He was a star QB at Valor Christian High School before committing to the Huskers.

The oldest McCaffrey son, Max, is on Ed's staff at UNC. Christian McCaffrey is a standout running back for the Carolina Panthers.

>> Video above: Ed McCaffrey on son Dylan joining him at UNC

Excited to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Louisville. Go Cardinals! pic.twitter.com/hWUlP3TTN8 — Luke McCaffrey (@mccaffrey_luke) February 22, 2021

