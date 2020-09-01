MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis has hired former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre as defensive coordinator after he filled the same role at Mississippi this past season.

New Memphis coach Ryan Silverfield calls MacIntyre “the perfect fit to lead our defense.”

The move is pending completion of state hiring protocols.

MacIntyre went 30-44 as Colorado’s head coach from 2013-18.

That included a 10-4 season in 2016 that included a Pac-12 South Division title.

MacIntyre also went 16-21 at San Jose State from 2010-12 and posted a 10-2 record his final year.

