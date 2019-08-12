SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Mike Bobo is back to to SEC football.

Bobo and Colorado State reached a buyout agreement on Wednesday to end his time as head coach of the Rams.

His next coaching gig is expected to be named as the offensive coordinator at South Carolina. The Post and Courier first reported the news on Sunday and a Coloradoan source has confirmed the anticipated new position for Bobo.

South Carolina hasn't announced the hire, waiting for Board of Trustees approval of the contract, per the Post and Courier.

Bobo and South Carolina coach Will Muschamp played together at Georgia.

The 45-year-old Bobo spent the past five seasons as CSU's coach, going 28-35 overall and 7-17 over the last two seasons.

