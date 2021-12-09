Former CU head football coach hired to lead FIU Panthers

Mike MacIntyre has a career record of 46-65 in nine seasons as a head coach at San Jose State and Colorado.

MIAMI — Florida International has hired former Colorado coach Mike MacIntyre to lead the Panthers.

MacIntyre was most recently the defensive coordinator at Memphis. He replaces Butch Davis, the former Miami coach who parted ways with the school after going 24-32 over five seasons.

MacIntyre has a career record of 46-65 in nine seasons as a head coach at San Jose State and Colorado.

MacIntyre was named AP Coach of the Year in 2016 for leading the Buffaloes to their only Pac-12 title game appearance.

I am excited to announce Mike MacIntyre as our head football coach! As a two-time National coach of the year, Mike knows how to rebuild programs and return them to national relevance. Welcome to the Panther family and welcome back home to Miami coach! Paws Up! #PantherPride pic.twitter.com/Vl5KfBqa13 — Scott Carr (@ScottCarrAD) December 9, 2021

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Avs podcast: From the Cheap Seats

This fan-centered podcast about the Colorado Avalanche is brought to you by two 9NEWSers who bought season tickets in the literal cheap seats — so close to the top, they can practically touch the ceiling.

HOW TO LISTEN