CU names new offensive coordinator

CU struggled to score points in 2021, averaging just 18.8 per game.

BOULDER, Colo. — Mike Sanford has been named offensive coordinator at the University of Colorado, head football coach Karl Dorrell has announced.

Sanford comes to CU from the University of Minnesota, where he was the Gophers’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the past two seasons.

Sanford, 39, previously served as the head football coach at Western Kentucky in 2017 and 2018.

"Mike’s extensive experience and pedigree speaks for itself," Dorrell said. "What attracted me to him was his familiarity with the Pac-12 and this part of the country, his coaching experience, success as a coordinator and developing players over his career."

A star quarterback at Los Alamitos High School (south of Los Angeles), Sanford lettered at quarterback at Boise State and has previously coached at his alma mater, Utah State and Stanford.

"His journey through the profession has been solid, yet he is still a fairly young coach with great coaching experience at the Power 5 level," Dorrell said. "He has worked under some of the best in the business, has great knowledge of offensive football and in our discussions, has a great vision for Colorado football."

"The Colorado football program as well as the university itself stands for everything I value," Sanford said. "My family and I could not be more excited to return to our roots out west in Pac-12 country. The University of Colorado has been a dream destination of mine since I was a kid growing up in California in the early 90s. I have the highest level of respect for Karl Dorrell as a football coach and for the man of integrity that he is. We will work tirelessly to build a championship offense that will make the CU family proud."

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.