CU football star Mike Spivey dies at 69

After retiring from professional football, Mike Spivey entered the ministry and made Colorado his home.

BOULDER, Colo. — Mike Spivey, a star of the University of Colorado (CU) football team in the 1970s, has died after a long illness, the school said. Spivey was 69.

Spivey lettered four seasons for the Buffaloes from 1973 through 1976, playing both corner and defensive back.

CU said Spivey was a member of Eddie Crowder's last Colorado recruiting class in the spring of 1973. Spivey played under Crowder for one season and then for three years under Bill Mallory.

Drafted in 1977 in the second round (43rd player overall) by the Chicago Bears, Spivey appeared in 77 NFL games over six seasons with Chicago (1977-79), Oakland (1980), New Orleans (1980-81) and Atlanta (1982).

"Mike was a great teammate, a great Buffalo and a terrific mentor to many CU students," athletic director Rick George said. "He was a tough competitor on the field and beloved in the community and a man of faith off it. He always had a great smile on his face and was ready to help the program in any way he could."

Spivey remained involved with the CU football program long after his playing days. Spivey entered the ministry and served as CU team chaplain at both home and on the road for 14 years.

"He spoke to our team on numerous occasions," said former teammate Brian Cabral. "He was a fierce competitor, and Mike was just as fierce in his faith as he was as a player. I always thought it was great for him to be in front of our players to see what a godly competitor looked like."

A "Celebration of Life" service for Spivey will be held Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m. at the Parker Evangelical Presbyterian Church at 9030 Miller Road in Parker. Those wishing to honor Spivey, in lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged for "Buffs4Life" at this link.

